Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2312668 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

