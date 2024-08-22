Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $68,391,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FOX by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 912,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

