Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE FNV opened at $124.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

