fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.78. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

In related news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in fuboTV by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,005,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

