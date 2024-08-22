FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.77

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 68626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

