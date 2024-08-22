Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.68

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 114589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$51.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

