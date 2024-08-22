Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells $3,051,326.70 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total value of $3,051,326.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,532.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $481.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

