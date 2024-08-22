Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $491,526.87

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $4.52 million and $491,526.87 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,505,724,595.991626 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

