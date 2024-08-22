General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,959,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $169.67. 2,996,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,184. The firm has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.