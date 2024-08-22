General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS remained flat at $70.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 235,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

