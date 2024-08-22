Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Head to Head Survey

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Q32 Bio has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Q32 Bio and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q32 Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Q32 Bio currently has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.62%. Given Q32 Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Q32 Bio is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

This table compares Q32 Bio and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q32 Bio -$6.65 million -70.03 -$112.96 million ($32.59) -1.20 Genmab A/S $2.39 billion 7.64 $631.91 million $12.08 23.12

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Q32 Bio. Q32 Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q32 Bio and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q32 Bio N/A -117.63% -70.92% Genmab A/S 30.74% 20.80% 18.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Q32 Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Q32 Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Q32 Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q32 Bio

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis. The company is also developing Bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human antiinterleukin-7 receptor alpha antagonist monoclonal antibody designed to re-regulate adaptive immune function by blocking signaling mediated by interleukin-7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. Q32 Bio Inc. was formerly known as AdMIRx Inc. and changed its name to Q32 Bio Inc. in April 2020. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and GEN3017 for treating hematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops Inclacumab, which is in Phase 3 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. It operates various active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, and Novo Nordisk A/S. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.