George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.34

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$219.34 and last traded at C$219.22, with a volume of 94703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$217.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$190.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total transaction of C$978,756.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total value of C$978,756.00. Insiders have sold 13,604 shares of company stock worth $2,737,630 over the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

