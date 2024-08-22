Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.62. 6,464,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,256,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 32.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

