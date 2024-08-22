GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 7,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 88,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

GHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GH Research by 80.1% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in GH Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GH Research by 11.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

