Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 2,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

