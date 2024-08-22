Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,591,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,969,370 shares.The stock last traded at $1.47 and had previously closed at $1.45.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.