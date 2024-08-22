Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

NASDAQ GGR opened at $1.33 on Monday. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $326.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gogoro by 76.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Gogoro during the second quarter worth about $2,079,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

