GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 10%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 389,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,169,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
