Gray Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gray Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 2,650,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

