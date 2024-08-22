Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.68

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.68 and last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 203835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

