Greenridge Global Weighs in on Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) – Greenridge Global issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STAF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Staffing 360 Solutions
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.