Greenridge Global Weighs in on Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) – Greenridge Global issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STAF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 551.43%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

