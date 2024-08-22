Gridiron Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Gridiron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 79,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.