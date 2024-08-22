Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.57. 389,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

