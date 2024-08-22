Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

