Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $879,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,048,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

