Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,482,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

