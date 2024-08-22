Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.