Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,780 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,780 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 7,766,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,014,183. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.