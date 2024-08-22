H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Up 3.1%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.39. 44,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,804,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in H World Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

