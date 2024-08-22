Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.90 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $218.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,579.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.