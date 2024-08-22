Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells £193,230.19 in Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £193,230.19 ($251,078.73).

Hammerson Stock Performance

LON HMSO opened at GBX 28.28 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,822.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.59. Hammerson Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.04 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Recommended Stories

