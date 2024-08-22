HC Wainwright Boosts Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $9.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSNL

Personalis Price Performance

Personalis stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $329.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 471,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 144.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 485,822 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.