HC Wainwright Comments on Sphere 3D Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sphere 3D in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sphere 3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.85. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Insider Activity at Sphere 3D

In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sphere 3D news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

