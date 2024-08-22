HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

ACRS stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,095,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,928,952.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

