Henry Daubeney Buys 20,000 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Henry Daubeney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($99,272.35).

OSB Group Trading Up 1.5 %

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 389.30 ($5.06) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 466.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.49. OSB Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93).

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,923.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

