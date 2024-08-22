Heritage Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Aflac stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.61. 2,351,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

