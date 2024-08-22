H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.79. 1,018,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,110. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

