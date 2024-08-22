High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 126,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 235,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

