Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

