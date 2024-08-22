Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) CEO Buys $16,750.00 in Stock

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) CEO Robb Knie acquired 25,000 shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $16,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,947.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

