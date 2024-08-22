Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.000-31.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.1 billion.

HOV traded up $10.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $224.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

