Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.
