Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Trading Up 6.4%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 2,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

