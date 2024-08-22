IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Announces Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 407,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,774. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.57. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

