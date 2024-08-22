iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 18,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 208,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AILE shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

