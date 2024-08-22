Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million.

Immersion Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

