Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million.

Immersion Trading Down 0.3 %

IMMR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $315.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

