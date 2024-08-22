Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Buys $18,600.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Carey Ng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Immix Biopharma Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.17.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
