Insider Buying: Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Insider Buys 335,460 Shares of Stock

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB – Get Free Report) insider George Garnett acquired 335,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,928.80 ($63,465.41).
Dynamic Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29.
About Dynamic Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynamic Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.