Insider Buying: Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Insider Buys 335,460 Shares of Stock

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB – Get Free Report) insider George Garnett acquired 335,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,928.80 ($63,465.41).

Dynamic Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29.

About Dynamic Group

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited provides drilling and blasting services for mining and construction sectors in Western Australia. The company operates through three divisions: Dynamic Drill & Blast, Orlando Drilling, and Welldrill. It offers mine production, construction, and vibration sensitive drill and blast services; exploration and grade control drilling services; production supply and injection wells; deep artesian and geothermal wells; mine service holes; and pump test services.

