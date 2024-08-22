Insider Buying: Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Buys $46,605.55 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Culhane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Culhane acquired 613 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,655.10.

Genasys Price Performance

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Genasys by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

